Four local youth hockey players to play in prestigious tournament

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Six o'clock in the morning at the Rinks in Poway, you'll find four local youth hockey players. It's early, but all they want to do is improve their skills on the ice.

"I don't mind it because I just love hockey," says 10-year-old Harrison Cook.

"I'm here because of the passion I have for the game," says 10-year-old Jake Johnson

The four San Diego youth players are a part of the Western Selects youth hockey all-star team. It's a team made up of 16 kids, from 12 states.

"I feel excited to represent the 12 states," says 10-year-old Kyan Tosczak.

Zachary Rapplyeaa simply loves the game of hockey and calls it an honor to be a part of the Western Selects team.

"I felt proud of myself for working hard."

The selection process started with 250 kids in the west region, and that number was paired down to a final 16. The four san diego kids make up one-quarter of the roster.

"California at this point has become a real force in the country, particularly with the skills development," says the Director of Hockey Operations for Western Selects.

In July, the Western Selects team with go to Edmonton, Alberta to play in one of the most prestigious youth hockey tournaments in North America. It's called the Brick Tournament.

"The best way I can put it," says Cohen, "Is if you are an NHL player you had to play somewhere when you were 10 years old. This tournament boasts a huge list of elite players that got their first crack at an international tournament. Kids from age 10 to 19, a lot of the kids who play in this tournament end up in the NHL."

Many of the kids have NHL dreams and realize the magnitude of playing in this tournament.

"Our coach said at training camp that if you want to play in the NHL then step one complete."

