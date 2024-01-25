Former Valhalla High School golfer making his Farmers Insurance Open debut

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — There are a number of local golfers in the field at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. Of course, that would include regulars like Scripps Ranch High School grad Xander Schauffele and Poway's Charley Hoffman. There is also a local golfer making his very first appearance in the Farmers, and that would be former Valhalla High School golfer Cameron Sisk, who just recently turned professional

"I grew up watching this tournament and playing this course quite a bit. I have fond memories of waiting in the parking lot early in the morning waiting for the first tee times. So it's a dream come true for me this week and I hope to make the most of it."

Sisk is in the field this week thanks to a sponsor's exemption. After playing college golf at Arizona State, he turned pro and has been playing on the PGA Tour Americas since 2022. It's a developmental tour that plays in South America, Canada, and the United States.

"I'm still learning. I'm only a year and a half into this thing, and you are always going to learn. That is what I am doing right now."

Playing on a developmental tour can be very tough. Since turning professional, Sisk has played in 21 events while earning a little over $50,000. Sisk says it can be a grind.

"It can, it can. You know there are lots of lows in this game. The highs act like they are going to last forever and the lows seem like they will last forever, so if you can stay level-headed throughout those tough times and good times you will be just fine."

Now teeing it up for the first time at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sisk says he's prepared and he is ready.

"I know there is going to be a lot of people out there. I'm just going to be myself and we will see where that puts me."

