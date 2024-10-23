Former Granite Hills softball player chosen to play for team USA

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — During the 2023 high school softball season, Granite Hills High School junior Sofia Mujica set the CIF San Diego Section career home run mark with 42.

"I just saw a nice outside pitch and I went for it. I absolutely crushed it to I think was right center."

Mujica finished her high school career with 60 home runs.

"It was definitely something I was just so excited about. To not only hit my 60th career home run, but to be the leader on all boards for here in San Diego," says Mujica.

That record came a couple season's ago, as now Mujica has traded in her Granite Hills powder and dark blue for the red, white, and blue of team USA.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be on this team, it is so much fun."

This summer, Mujica had a tryout in Florida, followed by a training session in Oklahoma City. She was one of 16 players nationally to be chosen for the U18 USA softball team.

"It's just a 16-player roster, so it's pretty short and simple. It's awesome, and when I saw my photo was up, it was very exciting."

Mujica says playing for team USA is a whole lot different than playing high school softball.

"We are not prepared from going out of high school and travel ball to how fast-paced college softball will be."

So what did it feel like for Mujica when she put on the red, white, and blue team USA jersey for the first time?

"I got a tingly feeling. We have practice jersey's but when we put on the real jersey's all of us girls were like oh this is real."

