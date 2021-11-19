Escondido Pop Warner football team headed to the National Championships

ESCONDIDO, CA (KGTV) — The Escondido Werewolves are still playing football as the team prepares for the D1 National Pop Warner Championships in Orlando, Florida.

"A couple of the coaches and I knew there was something special," says head coach Philip Williamson. "As players moved up, we saw this team was right on the cusp. They've competed and won some divisions down in D1, D2, and D3, but we felt this was the year they would make the jump."

The 12U team has been really special this season, they are currently 9 and 1 and are the first team ever from Escondido to qualify for the championships.

"Escondido Pop Warner has never been to the super bowl. It's just a great experience for these kids as it's never happened before."

Quarterback Robert Renteria says this team has very good chemistry.

"Some of the kids have played together before, and for others, it's their first year of Pop Warner, as well as first year of tackle."

What a great season it has been so far for the Werewolves, and it's really impressive considering many of the players didn't get to play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They shut down our season," says Williamson. "Right about July of 2020, they decided to shut down Pop Warner."

Despite losing playing and practice time due to the pandemic, the Werewolves have come together this season and will not only be representing Escondido in the Pop Warner National Championship, they will also be representing the western portion of the United States.

"We will be representing the western conference which is Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada. We'll be out there competing against seven other teams with a chance to win a Super Bowl championship."

