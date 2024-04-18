CSU San Marcos softball player makes history

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Jillian Albayati plays third base for the Cal-State San Marcos softball team. However, her true love is baseball, as she plays for the U.S. National women's baseball team.

"I've been playing since I was three years old, and I stuck with it throughout high school," Albayati said.

She started playing softball during her junior year of high school, considering it a possible ticket to college.

"I think softball just gave me more opportunities to go different places and to go to school," Albayati said.

Last week, Albayati made history by becoming the second college player to play in a softball and a men's baseball game on the same day.

During her freshman year, Albayati said she always went to the baseball field before practice started.

"We figured what the heck, there is no harm in it. [Albayati] would be able to help us out by just covering an inning or two," says head baseball coach Jose Garcia.

"They let me know they wanted me to throw on Wednesday before the game, so it was kind of a short time frame when I found out I was going to actually be pitching in the game."

So, how it all played out was that Albayati played in game one of a softball double-header and then immediately made her way down to the baseball field to pitch the ninth inning.

"I knew she could get the job done. There was never a doubt in my mind that she couldn't go down there and be successful," said softball head coach Stef Ewing.

"It shined a really bright light on what was a potentially rough day for us, but it was a pretty special moment," says Garcia.

Albayati hopes her history-making day will inspire other young girls who may think softball is for girls and baseball is for boys.

"There are girls growing up who might think they can only play softball, but with me showing baseball is possible, they truly have to believe it is possible."