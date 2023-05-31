Chula Vista 10-year-old boxer heading to the Junior Olympics

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — While many 10-year-olds are playing baseball, soccer, or scoring touchdowns on the football field. you find Ace Diaz in the gym training in the sport he loves, and that is boxing. In fact, Ace says he doesn't mind getting punched.

"It feels great."

The 10-year-old from Chula Vista has been boxing since he was 6. He says he saw the sport on television and was hooked.

"I just loved it. I just loved the competitiveness, and watching boxing growing up I said why not I try it."

Ace's trainer, Prince Smalls, says the 4th grader shows no fear in the ring.

"I could see that he had no fear at all. He just goes for it. He is just one of those guys that has the whole package, and I think a lot of people are going to like him."

So why boxing. Ace's dad Siggy says his son really wasn't into team sports. He loved the one-against-one competition in the ring.

"He said Daddy, I want to do something that if I lose it is my fault."

"I just think in my head," says Ace, "is what to throw and what my opponent is leaving open, and then I attack.'

So far Ace has had 4 competitive fights, but now he is about to step up in competition. Next week he will be in Texas competing in the Junior Olympics.

"I think I'm going to be going up against some good competition. So I'm going to have to give everything I got."

"I think he is going to handle it very very well, says Smalls. "He is going to see people from all over the nation, which is very good experience for him."

Ace has high expectations and hopes to bring home a Junior Olympics gold medal. As for the future, he plans to one day turn pro, and go undefeated as a professional.

"I see myself going 72 and 0."

If you would like to help Ace out in his Junior Olympic boxing journey, his GoFundMe is available.