Chucky Lozano is excited to be a part of San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Chucky Lozano was greeted to a nice ovation today at Snapdragon Stadium, as the soccer super star and new San Diego FC forward met with the media. Lozano has had a nice career on the pitch playing professionally for LigaMX, the Dutch professional soccer league Eredevisie, as well as the top league in Italy Serie A. He has also been a big part of the Mexican national team. He will begin play with San Diego FC in 2025.

"I am excited to get ready for the season and joining San Diego FC."

In his 12 professional season's Lozano has been about winning and scoring goals. He has 94 career goals in league play, and now his number goal will be to bring an MLS championship to San Diego.

"My objective is to work hard, to give my all, and to give my all for the city of San Diego. We will work hard to give San Diego championships and titles, as I think we will be a great team in MLS. I think the base is there and I am sure we will do great."

Meeting with the media was very exciting for Lozano, and it was also proved to be very emotional.

"I think it was because of my family being here, and because my first head coach was here, I felt all those emotions just come to me. I couldn't hold back as it was a natural moment and it was just beautiful my family was here as well."

