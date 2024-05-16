Carlsbad High School twins dominating on the track

CARLSBAD, CA (KGTV) — The Herbst twins, Morgan and Makenna, began running track back in middle school.

"Track is a team sport," says Morgan, "but not when you are racing, at that point it's about you and your progress."

The list of events the twins compete in is a long one. Morgan runs the 300m hurdles, the 200m and the 100m, as well as relay events. For Makenna, she runs the 800m and relays as well. They do have one common event they run, and that is the 400m. That is the one time the twins compete head-to-head.

"It's friendly competition as we really don't see it as competing to lock in, and compete against each other. It's not about beating each other," says Makenna.

"We know each others strengths and weaknesses in 400m because it's what we have in common," says Morgan.

The twins real focus is on their primary events. For Morgan it is the 300m hurdles, while Makenna's best event is the 800m. Morgan is currently the top 300m hurdler in San Diego, and her time of 41:45 ranks third nationally.

"I'm super proud of my 41:45, however I just don't want the national ranking to get to my head. To look at that time, it's definitely a confidence boost," says Morgan.

"I haven't set a personal best outdoor yet, but it's coming soon. I have just been consistent with my times which I will take it. You never want to be inconsistent that is way worse," says Makenna.

While Morgan and Makenna are currently juniors at Carlsbad High School, they do have their eyes on running in college and they will go as a pair.

"It's important to have the same training partner and support system that we have here. We want to continue that in college," says Makenna.

