Carlsbad High School swimmer fulfilling his dream

CARLSBAD, CA (KGTV) -- Carlsbad High School senior Ajay Ahooja hasn't spent a lot of time on campus this year due to the pandemic, but he is grateful for the opportunity to return to the swimming pool. As a member of the Lancer swim team, he competes in the 100 Butterfly and the 100 Breaststroke.

"There was definitely that fear we wouldn't get anything this year, but I always had a little bit of hope we'd get a season. As a bonus, we got to swim in CIF Championships which was great because no sports prior to swimming got to do a championship."

After missing the entire 2020 year because of COVID, Ajay says it was very important to get the chance to compete this season, as it provided him a small window to showcase his talents to college recruiters.

"I was relieved I finally got to swim, but now is my time to make some big moves. I had to go for it, as it was my opportunity to attack with everything I had."

Which he did, and it paid off, as in the fall he will swim collegiality at Eastern Illinois.

"I.m super excited to get the opportunity to swim in college. It's great I will get to continue my career swimming and keep doing the sport I love. I look at it as more opportunities to race and get faster. It's like the pursuit of greatness."

Not only will Ajay swim at Eastern Illinois, but he will also study computer science.