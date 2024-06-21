Carlsbad High School hurdler wins Nike Outdoor Nationals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Carlsbad High School's Morgan Herbst can call herself a CIF state track champion as she recently took first place in the 300m hurdles. She called the accomplishment a dream come true.

"i just really focused the whole entire year. I put my head down and worked hard every day at practice and I never stopped thinking about it."

Ranked as one of the top high school hurdlers in the country, Herbst was in Eugene, Oregon this past weekend competing in the U.S. Track and Field U20 Championships.

"You get to race against not only the best high school runners in the nation, but also against college freshmen. So you get the gist of how good you would be going into freshman year of college. There is also bunch of college coaches there recruiting, so this is big."

Besides the U20 Track and Field Championships, Herbst also ran in the Nike Outdoor Nationals against some of the best high school hurdlers in the country. She ran quite well as she dominated the field, taking home first place.

"I got to race the top girls in the nation. It's not just like a list anymore, we are really like running against each other, so that is big. To me it's big competition to push myself and work on my confidence and not be intimidated."

Besides winning the 300m hurdles in the Nike Outdoor Nationals, Herbst finished in 6th place in the U20 400m hurdle. She says running in these two events were a great way to connect with college coaches.

"They kind of get to know you, but they have their own athletes there. It's kind of like a congrats and some small talk."

