Blind Mission Bay HS freshman finds success on Buccaneers track and field team

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The creation of the CIF para-track and field program has given the opportunity for disabled athletes to participate in high school sports.

One athlete who has jumped at the chance is Mission Bay High School student Chris Adamson. The freshman, who is blind, runs the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints for the Buccaneers.

"I thought track was one of the most accessible sports out there."

Chris was born visually impaired and says he lost total vision by the time he reached the third grade.

"I didn't really take it too badly because I never really had good vision anyway."

Chris has always been a big sports fan, and when he got to Mission Bay High School, he decided he wanted to participate in sports. He says joining the track and field team was an easy choice.

"It's not a contact sport, you are just running. So I thought why not just give it a go and see what happens. As it has turned out, I really love it."

Chris competes in the 100 meters where his best time is 16.30 seconds and the 200 meters where he is currently at 35.20 seconds. Of course, because he can't see the track, he relies on running guide David Cervantes to help direct the way. The two run down the track side by side holding a yellow tether.

"The tether pretty much tells him where he is on the track," says Cervantes. "It also lets him know where I am."

"David tells me where to go on the track, either to go right or left. He also tells me when I am supposed to start and stop."

Now besides the tether, both Chris and David, who have worked together in and out of the classroom for four years, say trust is also an important factor in finding success on the track, and avoiding injury.

"Good communication is important, and having his trust is crucial," says Cervantes.

"I kind of know how he likes to run, and how I like to run," says Adamson. "As I headed into ninth grade, we were both like yes we can really do this."

Adamson has set a number of personal goals this track season, but maybe more important than running a fast time, is his determination to encourage other blind athletes.

"I'm trying to encourage more people that are blind to run track because it is not that hard."