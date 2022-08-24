Baseball player with no hands and feet works hard to make his high school baseball team

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Landis Sims is a big inspiration, and one of the bright faces of the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

"I've gained more of a platform to reach more people and inspire more people," says Sims. "Their motto is to help people get back in the game of life through sports, and they have helped me with baseball."

The 16-year-old from Indiana was born without hands or feet, but he hasn't let that stop him from finding success on the baseball field.

"I was 2 or 3 when i got my first bat and ball. Always playing in the yard, I just always wanted to play. At such a young age it never really crossed my mind that I was different when I played. I've always just played the game, I persevered."

His story is now being told in a new documentary, "Landis - Just Watch Me." It's the story of his journey to making his high school baseball team.

"So in the film 'Landis - Just Watch Me', you see 8 years of him getting started playing baseball, to making his high school baseball team," says Bob Babbit of the Challenged Athletes Foundation

Throughout his journey, Landis has met quite a few major league players, including Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove. The Friars right-hander was asked to be a part of the documentary and in the process, created quite a friendship with Landis.

"Me and Joe kind of hit it off that day, so we've stayed pretty close. He's kind of been a mentor for me the last few years, helping me through some of the ups and downs of playing baseball."

"Some people are handed or dealt a bad hand of cards," says Musgrove. "They sulk about it or pout, or it's poor me poor me, and he has never taken that approach ever in his life."

It's a perfect pairing as Musgrove has always been a big supporter of the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

"To see the passion the desire and the perseverance is really motivating for me"

Joe was recently given the opportunity to take a cruise and tour of Antarctica this November. It will be quite the adventure, and one he wanted to share with the athletes from CAF.

"Especially Landis, with his movie "Just Watch Me." As Landis says, no hands no feet no limits, we felt there was no better way than to test that than to take him to Antarctica. It has one of the roughest terrains , and is one of the gnarliest places to go, and be able to share that moment with him."

"Getting to represent more of the no hands no feet no limits, and where is a better place to test that than a place as extreme as Antarctica."

While they are in Antarctica, Musgrove will attempt to set a world record for the fastest pitch thrown on the continent.

"I would assume there is probably not a world record at all of the fastest pitch thrown there, so I don't think I will have to throw one too fast."

