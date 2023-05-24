Aztecs softball earns first ever trip to the NCAA Super Regionals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A fly ball out to left field last Sunday afternoon against Liberty resulted in a 6-3 win for the Aztecs softball team and locked up the NCAA Los Angeles Regional. The win also earned SDSU a first-ever trip to the NCAA Super Regionals.

"I'm so proud to be an Aztec," says pitcher Allie Light. For us to have the season that we are having, and for it to be written down in the SDSU record books forever, is awesome."

In the NCAA Super Regionals, they will face Utah in a best two out of three series. The way the Aztecs have been playing of late, you have to like their chances, as they have won six straight games as they head to Salt Lake City.

"I think momentum is huge, It can be inning to inning, or it can be week to week. I think right now we have a lot of momentum," says head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz.

"I'm speechless," says catcher Cali Decker. "I think it's so awesome. I think we are prepared because we have worked so hard this year for this one goal,"

The Aztecs are now two wins away from reaching the NCAA Softball World Series, as they are trying to build off momentum from the Aztecs men's basketball team, who played for an NCAA National Championship.

"It's so cool we get to compete at such a high level, just like our basketball team," Decker said. "I think it's awesome, and we have the support from all the other athletes, which is cool."

While Oklahoma City and the NCAA Softball World Series is the ultimate goal, the Aztecs are focused on the Super Regionals against Utah. They are taking things one game at a time.

"I'm like, don't even go there. I don't want to talk about Oklahoma City," says Nuveman Deniz. "That is something for another day. If that opportunity presents itself, then we will talk about it, but until that time comes let's just go play our game and see what happens."

