Aztecs quarterback Jalen Mayden has earned respect by being the perfect team player

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Aztecs quarterback Jalen Mayden is the perfect example of a team player. Just ask Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke.

"Jalen is the type of player who says, hey coach, whatever you need, I'll do."

Mayden is starting his third year at San Diego State University after transferring from Mississippi State. He came to SDSU as a quarterback but did not get much playing time. Last season he made the move to the defensive side of the ball to safety but made the move back to quarterback midway through the season due to a number of injuries at that position.

"Jalen coming back to offense to play quarterback, I really give Jalena a lot of credit," says Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke. "He did the same thing when we moved him to safety."

Jalen enters fall camp as the probable starting quarterback, and because of all the selfless moves he's made, going from offense to defense and then back to offense, he's earned a lot of respect from his teammates.

"First and foremost, that respect is reciprocated. I mean my teammates have seen me start from the bottom when I switched positions. I was already at the bottom of the quarterback depth chart, so they see me working hard, and I see them working hard. It's all like we are together, and we just have love for each other," says Mayden.

Mayden started seven games for the Aztecs last season, leading the team to five wins. He was also named Honorable Mention All-Mountain. He says expectations are higher this season.

"I feel like I've made a big jump, especially in the areas where I was weak. In coming from defense to quarterback, there were a lot of errors, as I was pretty raw. Coach Lindley has been harping on me all summer regarding specific things I need to work on. As of now, I feel like I've improved big time in those areas."

Last year Mayden became the first Aztec quarterback since 2010 to earn All-Mountain West honors.

