Aztecs men's basketball team gets a NIL boost from local sunglasses company

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — The San Diego State men's basketball team has a new teammate, and it this case a pair of sunglasses, which will provide the players swagger and style off the court.

"Oh man they are nice, they are nice. It's something I can wear out all the time," says Aztecs guard Lamont Butler.

"They look really good. They are clear, they are great for San Diego life," says guard Darrion Trammell.

The team has partnered with Pacific Beach based Blenders Eyewear. The local sunglasses company has created a new limited edition 12th anniversary pair of glasses called "Twelve".

"Twelve years of Blenders celebrating it right here right now," says Blenders owner and CEO Chase Fisher. "The first pair we ever created were called the "The Show" which was inspired by the San Diego state student section. Twelve years later we remix that and bring it back to life."

The great thing about this partnership is all proceeds from "Twelve" will be donated to the men's basketball program and the Mesa Foundation all to support Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) efforts.

"If you want to compete with the higher ups and continue to go in the right direction, you got to change with NIL and I think San Diego state is doing a great job with that," says Butler.

"NIL has given us a great opportunity to connect with a bunch of different brands and Blenders has stepped up to help us out," says Trammell.

Blenders was in the news recently when they teamed up and created a partnership with University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.

"We are trying to take it to another level. I mean Deion did his thing with it and now it is our job to go into March and upgrade the whole thing for us," says Butler.

"I want to be a big force in this community working with players that are on the rise," says Fisher. "These are players who are building, creating, and becoming. This is what we here at Blenders want to support."

The one-thousand limited edition sunglasses sold out in 24 hours.

