42-year-old JUCO football player living his dream

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mohammad Hassan stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds. Out on the Southwestern College football field, the sophomore offensive lineman proudly wears the number 68, but another number truly makes Mohammad an unusual player.

"I'm 42-years-old," says Hassan.

So the big question is... Why did he decide to play junior college football at age 42?

"I just came back to live my dream. I also came back to check on an old coach of mine from high school 29 years ago. I heard coach Carberry wasn't doing so good, and when we met, he told me I had a year of eligibility left, and here we are," Hassan explained.

Hassan says he took a red shirt year last year to get into shape. While he is 20 years older than most of the guys on the team, he is totally committed.

"It's been very tough, very tough. I had some people that didn't believe in me, but I've always believed in myself," he says. "I've always known that if I sign up to do something, I'm going to do it. I can make it and I've always kept that mentality wherever I have been."

Now because of his age, Hassan has become sort of a father figure on the Jaguars football team

"A lot of these guys are my kids' age, and the ages of my nieces and nephews. I treat them all like my kids," he says.

His teammates, like defensive lineman Luis Luna, have really enjoyed playing alongside Hassan, and age isn't a problem.

"I remember during the hot summer days he would bring oranges, Gatorade, chips, and ice cream to practice. It's nice having him on the field," Luna says.

While age definitely is not on Mohammad's side, the coaches have treated him like every other player, and big number 68 is getting plenty of playing time.

"I've started every game, and I've played pretty much every play of offense this year," he says. "I'm here to literally volunteer for wherever coach tells me to go, that is where I am going."