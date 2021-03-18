12-year-old San Marcos golfer plays her way to famed Augusta National Golf Club

SAN MARCOS, CA (KGTV) -- Jessica Hudson is only 12-years-old, but she certainly knows her way around the golf course. The San Marcos resident first picked up a golf club when she was 2, and has never put it down.

"No matter if you have a bad day, you always have that one good shot that keeps you coming back," she says.

She has certainly had her share of good shots, how about a hole-in-one when she was 10-years-old.

"It happened at Reidy Creek Golf Course on hole number seven, it was December 21st 2019."

She says the more she played the game, the more she became interested in the National Drive, Chip, and Putting Contest. It's a joint venture created by The Masters and the USGA. The skills contest is held annually for boys and girls ages 7 to 15.

"I thought why not give it a shot. The first time I went I was 8-years-old and I made it all the way to the regional"

She kept at it, and now four years later, competing against thousands of golfers from across the United States, she has qualified for the finals.

"I kind of just went into it thinking, just stay calm, have a good attitude, and the outcome is the outcome."

Jessica is not only excited to be a finalist in the Drive, Chip, and Putt contest, she is thrilled the finals will take place on the eve of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

"It's become more real as it gets closer, and it's just crazy that I get to go to Augusta National where all these amazing golfers have played, which is surreal."

The National Drive, Chip, and Putt finals will take place on April 8th.