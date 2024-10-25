Soccer legend Alex Morgan presented with key to city of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego leaders Thursday presented legendary soccer player Alex Morgan with the key to the city, acknowledging her contributions to the sport and advocacy for equal pay in women's sports.

"Very few athletes rise to the level of world champion. Even fewer people change what future generations see as possible. Alex Morgan is both," said San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. "Thanks to her, young girls are growing up seeing and believing they can be professional athletes and all people are reminded that barriers are meant to be broken.

"We want to express our gratitude and appreciation to Alex Morgan for elevating the beautiful game while raising the profile of US Women's soccer. Receiving the key to the city is a testament to her professional achievements, her role as a trailblazer, as well as her fight for equal pay."

Morgan ended her career in September. Morgan scored 123 goals in 224 games with the U.S. national team, which she helped to FIFA Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Morgan was acquired by the San Diego Wave for its inaugural 2022 season. She scored 23 goals in 51 games for the team.

"Alex Morgan is more than an athlete -- she's a role model and a trailblazer," said Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert. "Today's honor is a small token of our gratitude for all she's done for San Diego and the world of sports. I am excited to see Alex continue to inspire future generations of girls throughout this city."

Morgan, a Diamond Bar native, played college soccer for California and was selected first in the defunct Women's Professional Soccer 2011 draft by the Western New York Flash, helping lead it to the championship in what turned out to be the league's final season.

She joined the Portland Thorns in 2013 and helped lead it to the championship in the National Women's Soccer League's inaugural season. Morgan played with the Thorns through 2015 when she was traded to the expansion Orlando Pride, who she played for from 2016-2021, interrupted by brief stints with the French first division team Lyon in 2017 and Tottenham Hotspur of England's Women's Super League in 2020.

"Alex Morgan's remarkable soccer career and her ability to inspire generations of players, fans, and teammates globally, nationally, and locally here in San Diego is unparalleled," said Council President Pro Tem Joe LaCava. "Her tireless efforts to uplift, advocate, and champion pay equity in women's sports have profoundly transformed the game and shifted perspectives for the better."

The San Diego City Council proclaimed Sept. 8, as Alex Morgan Day in recognition of her final professional match with the Wave.

"What a ride it's been," Morgan told the crowd after the game, in which she played the first 15 minutes before removing her boots, hugging her teammates and walking off the pitch for the final time.

"I want to thank my teammates who have constantly challenged me every day and made me better. I want to thank my family who have relentlessly supported me, sacrificed so much for me. I love you guys and all of you who are here tonight, and the fans. You push me to be my best self every day. You push me to be the best soccer player, to be the best mom, to be the best person I could be, just showing up every day, supporting me, encouraging me, challenging me, criticizing me at times, I just thank you so much."

Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilman Raul Campillo also presented Morgan with the key.

Morgan last year launched the Alex Morgan Foundation, which is dedicated to "creating equity and opportunity on the field and off by supporting girls and women as they find their path in sport and in life," a statement from the foundation read.

