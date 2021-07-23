Watch
Snell, Profar power Padres to 3-2 victory over Marlins

Lynne Sladky/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Miami.
Blake Snell
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 09:16:00-04

MIAMI (AP) -- Blake Snell allowed one run in six-plus innings, Jurickson Profar had two hits and two RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 3-2.

The Padres left-hander scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked three in his longest outing since June 4, when he pitched seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets. Snell was lifted after allowing a leadoff double to pinch-hitter Isan Díaz' in the seventh.

Fernando Tatís Jr. struck out three times and was hitless in four at-bats. He walked in the fifth, stole his NL-leading 23rd base and eventually scored on Manny Machado's sacrifice fly.

Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth inning to pick up his MLB-leading 29th save.

