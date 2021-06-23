Watch
Sports

Actions

Snell pitches 5 scoreless innings, Padres beat Dodgers 3-2

items.[0].image.alt
Denis Poroy/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Dodgers Padres Baseball blake snell
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 09:44:15-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth and rookie Ha-seong Kim homered off Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell pitched five scoreless innings and the San Diego Padres got their third straight win against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2.

The Padres improved to 6-3 this season against the Dodgers and will go for a three-game sweep Wednesday night.

Los Angeles swept San Diego in the NL Division Series last year en route to the World Series title.

Snell got his first victory in four career starts against the Dodgers, including three this year. He didn't factor into the decision in either outing earlier this season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP