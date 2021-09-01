Snell holds Arizona hitless through 7 in Padres' 3-0 win

PHOENIX (AP) -- Blake Snell threw seven hitless innings before being pulled for a reliever, and San Diego lost its bid for a combined no-hitter in the eighth inning when Arizona's David Peralta dropped a bloop single into shallow left field in the Padres' 3-0 win.

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to open the scoring for San Diego. The blast was Machado's 23rd of the season.

Jurickson Profar's RBI single in the sixth gave the Friars a 3-0 lead they would not relinquish.

Snell (7-5) struck out 10 and walked two in his seven innings of work. He threw 107 pitches before exiting the game; the lefty threw a career-high 122 pitches in his last outing.

The Padres were trying for the ninth no-hitter in the big leagues this season, which would have broken a record set in 1884.

Peralta's single off Pierce Johnson was one of just three hits for the Diamondbacks.

Mark Melancon struck out three in the ninth and picked up his 36th save of the year.