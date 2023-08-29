Snell fans 9 in 7 shutout innings, Cooper has 3 RBI as Padres beat Cardinals 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blake Snell struck out nine in seven shutout innings and Garrett Cooper had three hits and three RBIs to lift the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

San Diego's victory came after being swept in a three-game series against Milwaukee.

“It's good. I like the way I finished,” Snell said. “It's a win. It feels good. We've just got to put it together. I'm hoping we can win here and get back home and win there in front of our fans and get something going.”

St. Louis lost for the 10th time in 12 games. The Cardinals have been outscored 26-4 in their last four games — all losses.

Snell (11-9), who threw five or more innings in his 19th straight start, allowed just two hits and improved to 2-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals.

“He knew we needed it and he was up for it,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He's a strikeout waiting to happen. He doesn't panic. He gets a lot of swing and miss.”

Josh Hader pitched the ninth inning and earned his 28th save. He improved to 16 for 16 in save situations against St. Louis.

Adam Wainwright (3-10) surrendered just one run on eight hits in six innings. Wainwright, who turns 42 on Wednesday, has been stuck on 198 career victories since June 17. The veteran right-hander has been plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness in his farewell season. He has made 10 starts trying to record his elusive 199th win.

“He pitched extremely well,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “He did his part.”

Wainwright fell to 6-1 in 12 career regular-season games (10 starts) against the Padres at Busch Stadium. He has never allowed a home run in 71 2/3 innings.

“That's a tough team over there,” Wainwright said. “Their record doesn't reflect the kind of talent they have.”

San Diego went ahead 1-0 in the sixth on single to right by former Cardinal Matt Carpenter, scoring Fernando Tatis, Jr. Right fielder Jordan Walker threw a strike to third baseman Nolan Arenado to get Xander Bogaerts for the second out.

“That stinking Carp,” Wainwright said, tongue in cheek. “I'm going to send him room service at 4 this morning or something.”

The Cardinals loaded the bases with a double and a walk, but Wainwright escaped further damage by getting a fielder’s choice.

The Padres added a run in the seventh off Andre Pallante. Cooper hit his second single and drove in Tatis, who had two hits, for a 2-0 lead. Cooper drove in two runs in the ninth with a one-out single with the bases loaded.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 22nd homer of the season off Robert Suarez with one out in the eighth inning.