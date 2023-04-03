Watch party map/list: Where to watch the SDSU-UConn game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- If you're in need of spot to watch Monday night's San Diego State game, the university's alumni organization has you covered.

The SDSU Alumni group released a list of local watch party locations for "Aztec for Life"-ers and fans of the team to gather and support the men's basketball team in the NCAA National Championship game.

The list also includes some locations outside of San Diego County, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

Don't forget: The Aztecs' home court, Viejas Arena, is hosting a free-to-attend watch party.

Here is a map put together by the SDSU Alumni Chapters & Regional Group:

Click here for a full list of locations

The National Championship game tips off at 6:20 p.m.