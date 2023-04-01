SDSU fans travel to Houston for Final Four match against FAU

Fans are making their way to Houston where the Aztecs will be taking on Florida Atlantic for the team’s first-ever Final Four in history.

"We are proud of these kids they work hard! This is one of the greatest days of my life. Jumped on the plane at 7:30 the next morning."

There’s no shortage of fun for fans of all ages. A group says they were across the world on vacation when they got the news the Aztecs had made it, saying they weren’t about to miss this for the world.

"They work so hard they get no respect," said SDSU Alum Grant Linscott.

"Dutcher is awesome and he deserves the respect. I booked it the second they won. I didn’t care. I was just booking the tickets as fast as humanly possible."

The basketball team’s student manager says as a senior this is a dream come true.

"Just stepping into the building itself there’s a lot of emotions that come into it," said Nihilo Ibarra, Head Student Manager of the SDSU Basketball Team.

"It’s a completely different level once you get into the Final Four the amount of production that’s into it."

It’s also a dream come true for the father of SDSU'S Darrion Trammell.

"More than words can explain… I’ve watched him…he deserves this."

Trammell punched the team’s ticket to the Final Four – with this free throwback in their game against Creighton.

“He told me he couldn’t celebrate. There’s still work to do. He wasn’t finished yet."

Fans are confident this team can finish the job right here in Houston.

“For the Aztecs to win the game and go to the championships and win."

The fans who traveled from around the world to be in Houston to those who have waited decades for this moment, we’re confident these fans are ready to help lead their team to a championship.

