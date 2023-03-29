SDSU Alum: What the future could hold for the Aztecs following historic win

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With the San Diego State University Aztecs securing their spot in the Final Four, there’s talk about what this means for the school in years to come.

ABC 10News sat down with Richard Gonzalez, a member of the SDSU Alumni Board, to discuss what the future could hold.

“School history is being made day by day and I look forward to it being made on Saturday,” said Gonzalez.

In addition to igniting school pride and spirit on campus, Gonzalez predicts this year’s Final Four appearance will affect the school’s potential for recruiting.

“First of all, who doesn’t want to be in San Diego? Can you imagine being in San Diego and playing for a program that is a Final Four contender or who attends March Madness year after year?

Gonzalez says it will also likely affect fundraising: "With the future funding that the school hopefully does receive…we’ll be able to offer more scholarships for the kids. We’re going to have more successes…more Marshall Faulks more Kawhi Leonards.”

Gonzalez says SDSU’s impressive NCAA run is only adding to the building momentum of sports in San Diego.

“It’s not just Padres, the Wave or the Aztecs…it’s San Diego! That’s what we need to support. That’s why we need San Diego to come support us at the auditorium this weekend,” he said.

Gonzalez says everyone is invited to attend Saturday’s watch party at Viejas Arena on campus.