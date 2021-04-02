Watch
SportsSDSU Sports

Actions

San Diego State allowing limited fan attendance at some sporting events

items.[0].image.alt
<a class="js-photo-page-mini-profile-link photo-page__mini-profile" data-track-action="medium-mini-profile" data-track-label="user-profile" href="https://www.pexels.com/@tuurt" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center; text-decoration: none; margin-right: 20px; font-family: -apple-system, system-ui, &quot;segoe ui&quot;, roboto, oxygen, cantarell, &quot;helvetica neue&quot;, ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">Tuur  Tisseghem</a>
stadium_seats_empty_red.jpg
Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 16:47:19-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A limited number of fans will be able to attend some San Diego State outdoor sports games or matches as soon as this weekend, the school announced Friday.

SDSU officials said attendance will be limited for home events for baseball, lacrosse, men’s soccer, men’s tennis, softball, track & field, water polo, women’s soccer and women’s tennis.

According to the school: “Only fans on the respective team pass lists from the state of California will be allowed to attend as no tickets will be sold or made available to the public.”

For those attending games or matches, health and safety guidelines will be in effect, such as social distancing/distanced seating, health screening/temperature checks, and face mask requirements.

There will be no concessions available at the sporting events.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OR DONATE TODAY!

March for Babies