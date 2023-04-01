Gaslamp Quarter holds 'Final Four' watch party for Aztecs fans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Final Four madness has people all over San Diego watching their hometown team on the big screen.

The Gaslamp Quarter Association has set up its first-ever march madness watch party called "Hoops Madness." Organizers say they were planning it before they knew the Aztecs would make it this far.

“We were just excited to see that SDSU made it," said Alma Ascencio with the Gaslamp Quarter Association. "We were like, okay, it's going to be awesome. Cheer on our home team. Aztecs are here, Padres season is here. Going to be big, hectic, fun, exciting.”

Watch Parties for Aztecs Final Four

The event is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the intersection of Island and 5th Avenue. There is an LED screen playing the game with an all-ages beverage garden and vendors selling merchandise to fans.

