SDSU pitching coach Shaun Cole named head coach of Aztecs baseball team

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University named pitching coach Shaun Cole, former national pitching coach of the year, as head coach of the Aztec baseball program Tuesday.

Cole's resume includes stops as associate head coach/pitching coach at Eastern Kentucky University, coordinator for player development in the San Diego Padres' farm system, USA Baseball 18U National Team director and pitching coach at the University of Arizona, where he won a College World Series championship and oversaw multiple nationally ranked recruiting classes, according to SDSU.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am very honored to become just the sixth head coach in program history," Cole said in a statement. "SDSU baseball has vast potential, and I am excited to build off the previous successes and take this program to new levels. We expect to compete for conference championships through enhanced recruiting, player development and a tireless work ethic."

Cole, 44, takes over for Mark Martinez, who retired July 13 following a nine-year tenure as head coach from 2015-23, when he led the Aztecs to three Mountain West tournament championships (2015, 2017, 2018) and one regular- season conference title (2023).

"I also want to recognize Mark Martinez and his commitment to San Diego State for 18 years," Cole said. "Mark maintained the program while honoring Tony Gwynn's legacy with passion and pride. I'm thankful for the past two seasons together and his support."

According to the university, since Cole's arrival on The Mesa for the 2022 season, SDSU pitchers have led the Mountain West in earned run average, strikeouts, opposing team batting average and fewest hits allowed for two straight years while producing a trio of MLB Draft Picks in TJ Fondtain, Kelena Sauer and Troy Melton.

"Shaun is one of the brightest minds in college baseball," SDSU Director of Athletics John David Wicker said in a statement. "He has continually developed players at all levels, and we're excited to have him leading our program."

Cole arrived in San Diego after a two-year stint at Eastern Kentucky University, where he served as the Colonels' associate head coach/pitching coach in 2019-20.

Prior to his role in Kentucky, Cole served as coordinator for player development with the San Diego Padres, where he assisted in player development for the team's minor league system, which was ranked No. 1 in MLB in 2018, including the Padres Dominican Republic Academy.

Cole began his coaching career as the pitching coach for one season at Edmonds Community College in Lynnwood, Washington, helping the Tritons capture the Northwest Athletic Association of Community Colleges championship in 2008.

In 2004, Cole earned a bachelor of arts degree in education with a concentration in kinesiology at William Penn University. He also completed a master's of education degree in 2009 at the University of Washington in intercollegiate athletic leadership.

