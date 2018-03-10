LAS VEGAS (Daily Aztec) - San Diego State men's basketball will face off with University of New Mexico in the Mountain West tournament championship on March 10, exactly one month to the day of the Aztecs last loss.

No. 5 seed SDSU (21-10) was the hottest team in the conference going into the tournament, and has done little to cool down, posting double digit victories over No. 4 seed Fresno State University and No. 1 seed University of Nevada to extend its season-high win streak to eight games.

A date with No. 3 seed New Mexico (19-14) is now the only obstacle standing in the way of an Aztec return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

"We're excited to have a chance to play for the conference championship tomorrow, and get a chance to get in the NCAA tournament," head coach Brian Dutcher said.

The Aztecs head into the championship game with not only the longest winning streak in the MW, but with the eighth longest streak in the entire country.

"I feel like we have a lot of momentum, a lot of confidence going into tomorrow's championship game," freshman forward Matt Mitchell said.

The Lobos have a seven-game win streak of their own, and defeated No. 6 seed Wyoming and No. 7 seed Utah State to reach the final.

SDSU lost its only meeting against New Mexico this season, falling in a January road match which saw the team blow a 10-point halftime lead.

