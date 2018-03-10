SDSU one win from Mountain West tournament crown; New Mexico awaits
Abraham Jewett, Daily Aztec Sports Editor
5:50 AM, Mar 10, 2018
LAS VEGAS (Daily Aztec) - San Diego State men's basketball will face off with University of New Mexico in the Mountain West tournament championship on March 10, exactly one month to the day of the Aztecs last loss.
No. 5 seed SDSU (21-10) was the hottest team in the conference going into the tournament, and has done little to cool down, posting double digit victories over No. 4 seed Fresno State University and No. 1 seed University of Nevada to extend its season-high win streak to eight games.
A date with No. 3 seed New Mexico (19-14) is now the only obstacle standing in the way of an Aztec return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season.