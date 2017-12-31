SDSU defeats Utah State, 79-59, for first conference victory

SAN DIEGO (Daily Aztec) - After turning the ball over with just over two minutes to play, Utah State junior forward Dwayne Brown Jr. went to the bench jawing at Aztecs redshirt freshman forward Jalen McDaniels.

McDaniels responded by simply pointing to the scoreboard.

SDSU (9-4, 1-1 MW) frustrated Utah State (8-7, 1-1 MW) all game long, and legged out a 79-59 victory at Viejas Arena on Saturday night for their first Mountain West Conference victory of the season.

The Aztecs never trailed in the game, and held a double digit lead for the entire second half.

“Good bounce back game for the Aztecs,” head coach Brian Dutcher said. “We had two good days of practice and we looked like it today when we played.”

