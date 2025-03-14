SDSU Aztecs bounced from MWC Tournament with 62-52 loss to Boise State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alvaro Cardenas had 16 points in Boise State's 62-52 win against San Diego State on Thursday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Broncos (23-9) are set to play top-seeded New Mexico in the semifinals on Friday.

The Aztecs, the fourth seed, were eliminated from the MWC Tournament in their opening game for the first time since 2007.

Cardenas Torre finished 4 of 13 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Andrew Meadow had 12 points and shot 4 for 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Nick Boyd finished with 20 points for the Aztecs (21-9). He was the only Aztec to score in double figures.

Cardenas Torre scored eight points in the first half and Boise State went into the break trailing 33-28. Meadow scored nine second-half points.