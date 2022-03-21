San Diego's Taylor Fritz beats Nadal in BNP Paribas Open Final

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz upset Rafael Nadel 6-3, 7-6 (5) to win the BNP Paribas Open and snap the 21-time major champion’s 20-match winning streak this year.

Nadal fought off a match point on his serve with a forehand winner to tie the second set 5-all. He had two break points on Fritz’s serve in the next game, but the Fritz held for a 6-5 lead.

Nadal held to force the tiebreaker.

Nadal sent two straight forehands well wide to set up Fritz’s second match point. Another Nadal error sent the 24-year-old American to the biggest victory of his career.

Fritz dropped his racket and collapsed on his back.

Taylor Fritz was born in San Diego and attended Torrey Pines High School. Fritz is the first American man to reach the Indian Wells final since John Isner in 2012.