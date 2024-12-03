San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis resigns to take role with FIFA

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis is stepping down from her role with the club effective immediately and will become Chief of Football at FIFA, it was announced Tuesday.

"I want to extend a huge thank you to the staff and players of the Wave for their profound commitment to the club," Ellis said in a statement that wished the club and its new ownership group "the very best for the future."

"I would also like to express my appreciation to the city of San Diego for embracing the Wave so warmly into the community," she added.

San Diego Wave FC Owner Lauren Leichtman praised Ellis in a statement that also noted the new owners' vision for the club's future.

"Under Jill's leadership, the Wave set a standard of excellence as an expansion club in the NWSL. The new owners of the club are committed to building a culture of winning on and off the pitch. As we approach the 2025 season and beyond, we will work to further elevate the Wave's impact in San Diego, on the national stage, and as a globally recognized leader in women's soccer. Additionally, we are excited to announce that we are in the final phase of identifying a new head coach on the heels of a global search. We look forward to sharing additional developments ahead of the 2025 NWSL season."

After the Wave earned the best regular-season record in the league in 2023, last season was a struggle. The club fired coach Casey Stoney in June and Stoney was replaced by Paul Buckle and then Landon Donovan. The club announced last month that Donovan would not be returning as coach and the search for a permanent coach continues.

Ellis' departure follows off-the-field controversies that included allegations of a toxic and hostile work environment under her watch.

A former videographer with the team, Brittany Alvarado, alleged over social media that since the team's inception, more than 30 employees either quit or were fired, and Alvarado called for Ellis' removal from the club and the NWSL.

In turn, Ellis sued Alvarado for defamation, while a group of former Wave employees sued the club and the NWSL for allegedly failing to respond or act following their complaints of a toxic work culture.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.