San Diego Padres trade superstar Juan Soto, Gold Glove CF Trent Grisham to New York Yankees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres on Wednesday night agreed to trade superstar slugger Juan Soto and Gold Glove-winning center fielder Trent Grisham to the New York Yankees for five players, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN and MLB Network, the Padres will receive pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Randy Vasquez, and Jhony Brito, and catcher Kyle Higashioka in the deal.

Soto, 25, heads to the Bronx after a 2023 Padres season in which he hit .275 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI. He also led Major League Baseball in walks (132) and played in all 162 games.

The three-time National League All-Star, who arrived in San Diego in a 2022 midseason trade with the Washington Nationals, had been the subject of trade rumors since the offseason began, as he enters 2024 in the final year of his contract. The outfielder has been widely expected to enter the free agent market after the 2024 campaign.

There was no word on if the Yankees were ready to make a contract-extension offer to Soto.

Grisham, 27, was known for his defensive prowess in center field during his four seasons as a Padre, having won the National League Gold Glove in 2020 and 2022.

But despite his Gold Glove abilities, Grisham batted under the .200 mark in 2022 and 2023.