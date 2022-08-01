San Diego Padres trade for Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres are acquiring All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

The Friars, in need of bullpen help due to injuries and ineffectiveness in recent weeks, get the 28-year-old lefty in exchange for relievers Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet, minor league pitcher Robert Gasser, and outfielder Esteury Ruiz, Passan reported.

Hader, a four-time National League All-Star, leads the Majors with 29 saves -- one ahead of Rogers.