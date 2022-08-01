Watch Now
San Diego Padres trade for Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader

Josh Hader
Michael Dwyer/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Boston.
Josh Hader
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 01, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres are acquiring All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

The Friars, in need of bullpen help due to injuries and ineffectiveness in recent weeks, get the 28-year-old lefty in exchange for relievers Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet, minor league pitcher Robert Gasser, and outfielder Esteury Ruiz, Passan reported.

Hader, a four-time National League All-Star, leads the Majors with 29 saves -- one ahead of Rogers.

