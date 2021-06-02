San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. named National League Player of the Month for May

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. put up some eye-opening numbers in the last month, earning him the National League’s Player of the Month award for May.

Despite missing several games earlier in the month due to COVID-19 protocols, the 22-year-old Tatis hit 9 home runs, drove in 26 and batted .353 in May. The speedy shortstop also stole eight bases in the month.

In a May 22 game against the Mariners, Tatis reached a milestone with his 50th career home run -- becoming the fastest Padre to reach the 50-homer mark in team history. He also became the fastest shortstop in Major League Baseball history to reach 50 career home runs.

The POTM award is Tatis’ second of his young career. He garnered the award in August 2020.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien took the American League Player of the Month honors.