Watch
Sports

Actions

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. named National League Player of the Month for May

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his three-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 21, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Mariners Padres Baseball fernando tatis jr
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 12:57:50-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. put up some eye-opening numbers in the last month, earning him the National League’s Player of the Month award for May.

Despite missing several games earlier in the month due to COVID-19 protocols, the 22-year-old Tatis hit 9 home runs, drove in 26 and batted .353 in May. The speedy shortstop also stole eight bases in the month.

In a May 22 game against the Mariners, Tatis reached a milestone with his 50th career home run -- becoming the fastest Padre to reach the 50-homer mark in team history. He also became the fastest shortstop in Major League Baseball history to reach 50 career home runs.

The POTM award is Tatis’ second of his young career. He garnered the award in August 2020.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien took the American League Player of the Month honors.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group