San Diego Padres sign starting pitcher Jake Arrieta

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Padres added some much-needed pitching depth on Monday, signing former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta to a minor league deal.

The 35-year-old Arrieta was released by the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 12. He won the 2015 National League Cy Young and was a member of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series title team.

In 2021, the right-hander posted a 5-11 record with a 6.68 earned run average in 20 starts for the Chicago Cubs.

On June 9, he held the Padres to one earned run in 5 innings of work in the Cubs’ 3-1 win over the Friars.

According to the Padres, Arrieta is expected to be added to the team’s active roster on Aug. 18 and start against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field that same day.