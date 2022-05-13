San Diego Padres sign former All-Star Robinson Cano

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres added veteran depth on Friday, signing 8-time All-Star Robinson Cano to the big league roster.

The 39-year-old second baseman/designated hitter spent the previous two-and-a-half seasons with the New York Mets. Prior to his Mets stint, Cano spent five seasons with the Seattle Mariners.

Some of Cano’s best seasons came as a member of the New York Yankees (2005-2013). He was part of the 2009 Yankees World Series championship team.

Cano has a career batting average of .302, with 335 career homers and 2,632 hits across 17 big league seasons.

To make room for Cano on the Major League roster, the team announced that relief pitcher Dinelson Lamet was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Lamet, 29, appeared in 10 games this season, logging a 9.72 ERA and 0-1 record.