San Diego Padres roster moves: Nola sent to AAA, Odor DFA'd

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres sent catcher Austin Nola down to Triple-A and designated utility man Rougned Odor for assignment as part of a series of roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s series opener in Toronto.

Nola has seen a decrease in playing time since the team picked up Gary Sanchez on waivers in late May. The 33-year-old was optioned to El Paso after hitting .146 with one home run and 8 RBI in 52 games.

Also sent down to the AAA squad was infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon.

Odor, 29, played 59 games for the big league club, hitting .210 with four homers and 18 runs driven in. The Padres will have seven days to either trade Odor or place him on waivers.

Catcher Luis Campusano, who has been on the injured list since May 12 after undergoing surgery for a thumb injury, was reinstated and added to the MLB roster.

The team also brought up outfielder Trey Kohlwey and INF Alfonso Rivas from El Paso.

Pitcher Reiss Knehr was transferred to the 60-day injured list, the team announced.