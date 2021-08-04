Watch
San Diego Padres release 2022 season schedule with new start times for some home games

Hakim Wright Sr./AP
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrate a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Padres unveiled their 2022 regular season schedule and it includes a major change to start times.

The team announced weeknight games at Petco Park will start at 6:40 p.m., instead of 7:10 p.m. as in previous years. Team officials said the change to the first pitch time was “based on Padres fan feedback.”

Saturday games will stay at the 5:40 p.m. start time, while Sunday afternoon home games will continue to start at 1:10 p.m.

The Padres open the 2022 regular season on March 31 at home against their National League West rival, the San Francisco Giants. The team hits the road for the first time on April 7, starting a series in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

San Diego’s interleague opponents will be teams from the American League Central division.

Other dates of note during the season:

-- April 22-24: First home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers
-- April 17: Easter Sunday home game against the Atlanta Braves
-- April 26-May 4: Road trip with stops in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland
-- May 8: Mother’s Day home game against the Miami Marlins
-- July 1-3: First series against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium
-- July 4: Independence Day home game against the Seattle Mariners
-- July 19: MLB All-Star game in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium
-- Sept. 5: Labor Day home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks
-- Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Final homestand, with series against Dodgers and Chicago White Sox

Click here to view the team's complete schedule

