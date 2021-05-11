Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. tests positive for COVID-19; Jurickson Profar, Jorge Mateo placed on IL

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres have placed star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to manager Jayce Tingler.

Tatis was placed on the injured list following the positive test. The team's star shortstop was not experiencing any symptoms, Tingler added.

Due to “health and safety protocols," Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were also placed on the injured list as close contacts.

The team made the announcement several hours before their scheduled game in Denver against the Colorado Rockies.

Following the announcement, the Padres recalled INF/OF Tucupita Marcano and RHP Nabil Crismatt from Triple-A El Paso and selected OF John Andreoli to the Major League roster.