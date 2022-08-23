San Diego Padres offer fans giveaway alternative to Tatis soccer jersey

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres are adjusting their plans when it comes to another fan giveaway of a Fernando Tatis Jr.-related item.

At Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, fans who purchased special promotional tickets for the “Soccer Night Theme Game” were set to receive a soccer jersey with Tatis’ number 23 and his “El Niño” nickname.

However, the team emailed those who bought tickets to get the limited-edition jersey that alternative giveaways would be made available for fans who wished to exchange the jersey.

The team did not say what the alternative giveaway items would be.

Last week, the Padres announced the Tatis bobblehead giveaway that was slated for the Sept. 7 game would be replaced with a Juan Soto City Connect T-shirt.

The 23-year-old All-Star shortstop was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball on Aug. 12 after he tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid that is on the league’s list of banned substances.