San Diego Padres mark Tony Gwynn's 62nd birthday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Happy birthday, Mr. Padre!

On Monday, on what would have been Tony Gwynn’s 62nd birthday, the San Diego Padres are honoring the Hall of Famer at the team’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park.

Prior to the 6:40 p.m. game, Gwynn’s daughter, Anisha, will perform the National Anthem. Gwynn’s wife, Dr. Alicia Gwynn, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to the couple’s son, Padres broadcaster Tony Gwynn Jr.

Fans who attend Monday night’s game will receive a special Tony Gwynn jersey shirt to mark the occasion.

Happy birthday, #MrPadre! You're in our hearts every day, and today we play for you! 🤎💛 pic.twitter.com/wUOg4Bd1xm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 9, 2022

The organization also announced the launch of the Tony Gwynn Community All-Star Program, a new effort that honors San Diego children that “embody Gwynn’s dedication to supporting their local community.”

In a news release, the organization stated: “All students ages 18 and under are encouraged to apply for a grant from the TGCAP so long as they are currently involved in working with a local non-profit in their support of underserved segments throughout the San Diego Community.

As part of the application, students will be asked to detail how they came to be involved with their organizations, how their work aligns with their passions, and how receiving the award would impact their community.

Four winners will each receive a $5,000 grant awarded to their organization in the winner’s name.

Applications are now live and can be submitted by visiting www.padres.com/gwynnallstars. The deadline to submit applications is June 4 with recipients being honored in a special pregame ceremony prior to a game later this season.”