Report: San Diego Padres trade Paddack, Pagan to Twins for All-Star RP Rogers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres made some roster moves ahead of their Opening Day game Thursday -- one of them a trade involving starting pitcher Chris Paddack.

ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan reported Thursday morning that the Padres agreed to trade Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers — a 2021 All-Star — and outfielder/first baseman Brent Rooker.

Thursday's deal was the latest in a series of transactions made over the past five days as the team sets up their roster to start the 2022 MLB season.

On Wednesday, the Padres executed a trade that sent catcher Victor Caratini to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor leaguers Brent Sullivan and Korry Howell.

San Diego acquired starting pitcher Sean Manaea from Oakland over the weekend, giving the team another quality arm for their starting rotation.

Also Wednesday, the Padres optioned two of their top prospects --– pitcher Mackenzie Gore and catcher Luis Campusano -- down to Triple-A El Paso.

Meanwhile, another top prospect, C.J. Abrams, remained part of the roster following the end of Spring Training games.

As of Thursday morning, the team had not finalized the Opening Day 28-man roster.

The Padres open the season Thursday evening in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks.