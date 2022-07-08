SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar suffered a concussion and neck strain as a result of a violent collision with teammate C.J. Abrams during Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

The update on Profar's condition was tweeted by the team’s official account on Friday morning. The team said the 29-year-old was released from the hospital overnight and was resting. No other information was provided.

In the fifth inning, Abrams was tracking a fly ball from his shortstop position into left field, but he collided with a converging Profar.

Abrams made the catch, but his knee struck Profar on the left jaw and the impact appeared to jar Profar’s neck backwards before both players fell to the ground.

After several moments on the grass, both players got up, but as Profar walked towards the infield dirt, he collapsed while surrounded by team trainers and other teammates.

A medical cart was summoned to the field, and Profar was immobilized and placed on a stretcher. Profar raised his arm and pumped his fist towards the Petco Park crowd as the cart drove off the field.

Later during the game, team officials said Profar was taken to UC San Diego Health to be evaluated.

Abrams did not appear to be hurt and stayed in the game.

The Padres went on to beat the Giants 2-1 in 10 innings.

After the game, Padres manager Bob Melvin told the media that Profar never lost consciousness.