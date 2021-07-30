San Diego Padres get reliever Hudson, OF Marisnick before MLB trade deadline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Padres swung two trades before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline Friday, acquiring outfielder Jake Marisnick from the Chicago Cubs and relief pitcher Daniel Hudson from the Washington Nationals.

The rumors came fast and furious during the 24 hours leading up to Friday’s 1 p.m. Pacific time deadline, with multiple reports on Thursday afternoon indicating the Padres and Nationals were close to a deal that would send star pitcher Max Scherzer to San Diego.

However, within hours of those reports, the Scherzer-to-San Diego deal was eventually trumped by an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Friars' National League West rivals upped the ante, agreeing to package two highly-touted prospects and other minor leaguers in a blockbuster deal for Scherzer and his All-Star teammate Trea Turner.

Having lost out on Scherzer, Padres General Manger A.J. Preller decided to bolster San Diego’s bullpen by acquiring Hudson in exchange for two minor leaguers on Thursday night.

Thus far in 2021, Hudson has a 4-1 record with a 2.20 earned run average, with 48 strikeouts and only seven walks. The 34-year-old was instrumental in Washington’s run to the 2019 World Series title. Hudson also has a 2011 National League Silver Slugger Award to his credit.

Just before the deadline on Friday afternoon, the Padres announced the acquisition of Marisnick, sending minor league pitcher Anderson Espinoza to the Cubs to complete the trade.

Through 65 games this season, Marisnick is hitting .227 with five home runs and 22 runs batted in.

The 30-year-old Marisnick, a Riverside native, has postseason experience from his time with the Houston Astros, including World Series experience against Hudson’s Nationals in 2019.

Earlier in the week, San Diego traded three prospects to Pittsburgh for Pirates All-Star Adam Frazier.