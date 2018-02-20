San Diego Padres finalize 8-year, $144M deal with 1B Eric Hosmer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres have finalized their $144 million, eight-year contract.



The team announced the signing Monday night after Hosmer passed his physical. The first baseman, who spent his first seven major league seasons with Kansas City before becoming a free agent this offseason, can opt out of the deal after five years.



The contract is the largest in Padres history.



Hosmer gets a $5 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract being approved by the commissioner's office. His salary is $20 million each year from 2018-22 and would be $13 million annually from 2023-25 if he doesn't terminate the deal.



Hosmer is a four-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 All-Star.

