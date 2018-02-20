San Diego Padres finalize 8-year, $144M deal with 1B Eric Hosmer

6:12 AM, Feb 20, 2018

United States' Eric Hosmer watches his two-run home run in front of Venezuela catcher Robinson Chirinos during the eighth inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic game in San Diego, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The United States won 4-2.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres have finalized their $144 million, eight-year contract.

The team announced the signing Monday night after Hosmer passed his physical. The first baseman, who spent his first seven major league seasons with Kansas City before becoming a free agent this offseason, can opt out of the deal after five years.

The contract is the largest in Padres history.

Hosmer gets a $5 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract being approved by the commissioner's office. His salary is $20 million each year from 2018-22 and would be $13 million annually from 2023-25 if he doesn't terminate the deal.

Hosmer is a four-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 All-Star.

