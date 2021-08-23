San Diego Padres dismiss pitching coach Larry Rothschild

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Padres have dismissed pitching coach Larry Rothschild amid the team’s recent struggles.

Rothschild, 67, was relieved of his duties Monday, according to manager Jayce Tingler.

Tingler added, “Larry has been a tremendous asset for our organization over the last two seasons, and we appreciate the experience, hard work and dedication that he brought to the position. We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

According to the Padres, Ben Fritz will serve as interim pitching coach for the rest of this season.

The move comes as the team has lost 8 of their last 10 games as they deal with injuries and ineffectiveness among its starting rotation.

Over the weekend, the team fell behind the Cincinnati Reds for the National League’s final Wild Card spot.