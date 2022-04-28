Watch
San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati Reds 8-5 behind Gore's 10 strikeouts

Aaron Doster/AP
San Diego Padres' MacKenzie Gore throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:06:20-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer, MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 over five innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5.

Gore allowed a run on five hits as the Padres won for the seventh time in nine games.

Eric Hosmer drove in two runs, including a leadoff homer in the eighth.

San Diego will go for its second sweep of the season Thursday of the hard-luck Reds, who have lost 12 of 13 amid a rash of injuries and slumps.

Cincinnati's 3-15 record in the worst in the majors.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez went four innings and was charged with six runs and five hits, walking six and striking out two.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
