San Diego Padres announce capacity update, other changes at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – More fans will be allowed to attend Padres games at Petco Park with San Diego County now in the orange tier of the state’s reopening plan.

The Padres announced Tuesday that capacity limits at Petco Park will be increased from 20% to 33% starting Friday, April 16, when the team begins a six-game homestand.

Some sections of the ballpark “will be available at 67% capacity for fans who have been fully vaccinated, or who have received a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the first game they plan to attend during the homestand,” the organization said.

According to the team, fans age 13 and up in the designated sections must show proof of either of the following:

Paper or digital copy of CDC-issued Vaccination Card and a photo ID

Paper or digital copy of negative test with photo ID

Ticketed fans can also receive advance COVID-19 testing at Petco Park for a nominal fee, the team said.

The Padres are expected to provide an update on single-game tickets this week; general game ticket information can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets.

Only California residents will be allowed to attend games at Petco Park, and masks will continue to be required inside the stadium at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

The move into the orange tier also allows the reopening of concession stands throughout the ballpark via “safe, socially-distanced and contactless in-person ordering.”

Fans are being reminded that cash will not be accepted. The team said, “Credit cards, Padres Pay and other forms of digital payment will be accepted at all concessions and retail locations.”